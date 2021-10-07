Share
News
David Conley is escorted into the Harris County Criminal Court of Judge Chuck Silverman on Tuesday.
David Conley is escorted into the Harris County Criminal Court of Judge Chuck Silverman on Tuesday. (Melissa Philip - Houston Chronicle / AP)

Texas Man Convicted of Killing His Ex-Girlfriend, Her Husband and Six Children Receives Sentence

 By The Associated Press  October 7, 2021 at 1:47pm
Share

A jury on Thursday convicted a man of capital murder in the 2015 shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend, her husband and six children, including his own son, at a Houston-area home.

David Conley was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

His trial lasted two days.

Prosecutors did not pursue the death penalty against Conley, as state and defense experts concluded that he qualified as a person with an intellectual disability.

Conley was convicted in the Aug. 8, 2015 deaths of Valerie Jackson and her husband, Dwayne Jackson, at the couple’s home in northwestern Harris County.

Trending:
Pharma Company Behind Miracle COVID Pill Is Marking Up Price 4,000%

Prosecutors charged him in the deaths of the children — Nathaniel, Dewayne, Honesty, Caleb, Trinity and Jonah — but he was not tried for their killings.

Conley admitted to killing the whole family in a video recording that was played for jurors of an interview with homicide detectives.

Nathaniel was Conley’s son from his relationship with Valerie Jackson, while the Jacksons were the parents of the other five children, authorities said.

All of the victims were shot in the head one at a time after Conley held the family hostage, according to authorities.

During the trial, Valerie Jackson’s mother told jurors that her daughter had sent her Facebook messages just before the family was killed, saying that Conley had a gun.

After the shooting, family members of the Jacksons criticized authorities for not entering the home sooner and questioned why it took deputies four visits and repeated 911 calls before they went inside.

Investigators said that they did not have enough information to go into the home until they saw the body of one of the children through a window.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




loading
Former Director of Jail with Conditions Described as 'Inhumane' Will Serve Nine Months There
South Dakota Woman Convicted of Manslaughter 40 Years After the Discovery of Her Son's Body
Man on Trial for Alleged Role as a Nazi SS Guard Claims He's Innocent
Japanese Governor Unveils the Names of Panda Twins Born at Tokyo Zoo
Historians Debunk Popular Myth Regarding the Cause of the Great Chicago Fire
See more...

Conversation