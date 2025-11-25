Share
An emergency rescue team transports a woman discovered to be alive Sunday after being transported to a cremation facility at a Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province, Thailand.
An emergency rescue team transports a woman discovered to be alive Sunday after being transported to a cremation facility at a Buddhist temple in Nonthaburi province, Thailand. (Wat Rat Prakhong Tham / AP)

'Everyone Was Startled': Woman in Coffin Discovered to Be Alive at Cremation Facility

 By The Associated Press  November 25, 2025 at 12:41am
A woman in Thailand shocked temple staff when she started moving in her coffin after being brought in for cremation.

Wat Rat Prakhong Tham, a Buddhist temple in the province of Nonthaburi on the outskirts of Bangkok, posted a video on its Facebook page, showing a woman lying in a white coffin in the back of a pickup truck, slightly moving her arms and head, leaving temple staff bewildered.

Pairat Soodthoop, the temple’s general and financial affairs manager, told The Associated Press on Monday that the 65-year-old woman’s brother drove her from the province of Phitsanulok to be cremated.

He said they heard a faint knock coming from the coffin.

“I was a bit surprised, so I asked them to open the coffin, and everyone was startled,” he said.

“I saw her opening her eyes slightly and knocking on the side of the coffin. She must have been knocking for quite some time.”

According to Pairat, the brother said his sister had been bedridden for about two years, when her health deteriorated and she became unresponsive, appearing to stop breathing two days ago.

The brother then placed her in a coffin and made the 300-mile journey to a hospital in Bangkok, to which the woman had previously expressed a wish to donate her organs.

The hospital refused to accept the brother’s offer, as he didn’t have an official death certificate, Pairat said.

His temple offers a free cremation service, which is why the brother approached them on Sunday, but was also refused due to the missing document.

The temple manager said that while he was explaining how to get a death certificate, they heard the knocking.

They then assessed her and sent her to a nearby hospital.

The abbot said the temple would cover her medical expenses, according to Pairat.

