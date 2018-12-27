Thailand’s deputy PM found innocent in luxury watch scandal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BANGKOK (AP) — Investigators have found Thailand’s deputy prime minister innocent of failing to declare his assets a year after he was discovered to have a number of luxury watches that would have been out of reach of his government salary.

Prawit Wongsuwan is the defense minister and a top member of the country’s ruling junta. A group photo last December showed Prawit wearing a Richard Mille timepiece that he had not declared on his list of assets.

Prawit’s explanation that he had borrowed that watch and more than 20 others from a dead friend was met with public ridicule.

The head of the National Anti-Corruption Commission said Thursday it determined Prawit’s explanation to be true.

