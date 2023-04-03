Parler Share
Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

'Thanks for Having Our Backs': Trump Gets Special Send-Off as He Departs Florida to Turn Himself In

 By The Associated Press  April 3, 2023 at 6:20am
Former President Donald Trump was planning to leave Florida for New York on Monday for his expected booking and arraignment the following day on charges stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign — answering for a criminal case unlike any his country has seen.

Trump, already in the midst of a third presidential campaign to try to reclaim the White House he lost to President Joe Biden in 2020, said he will fly to Manhattan in the afternoon and go to Trump Tower before turning himself in to authorities Tuesday.

Trump Tower was open but authorities were planning to close nearby streets as Trump came and went, and additional security was also in the works.

They’ve taken steps to close and secure the courthouse floor where Trump will appear Tuesday.

Demonstrators supporting Trump began gathering as the Florida sun was just rising at a West Palm Beach shopping center on the way to the airport, hours before he was set to pass along the route.

Boca Raton firefighter Erik Solensten and his retired colleague, John Fischer, got an early start putting up banners.

One was 30 by 6 feet, picturing police officers and firefighters saying, “Thanks for having our backs, President Trump.”

“We are fire-rescue. We are prepared and don’t like to wait for things to happen,” said Solensten, who took a vacation day to show support for Trump. “He needs morale just like everyone else needs morale. He’s done more for this country than any 10 presidents combined.”

Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offense, in the indictment handed down by a Manhattan grand jury last week.

The investigation is scrutinizing six-figure payments made to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Both have claimed they had sexual encounters with the married Trump years before he got into politics.

Trump denies having sexual liaisons with either woman and has denied any wrongdoing involving payments, arguing that the case against him is politically motivated.

No former president has ever been indicted and, given Trump’s still active campaign for president, legal and political implications are colliding in an unprecedented ways.

The Trump campaign says it raised millions of dollars in a matter of hours after word of the indictment broke on Thursday, and the former president is planning to head back to Florida for a rally after he appears before a judge on Tuesday.

Top Republicans, including some of Trump’s potential rivals in next year’s GOP presidential primary, have decried the case against him. Biden and leading Democrats have largely had little to say about it.

Solensten said it is wrong that Trump is being charged with a crime stemming from an alleged tryst with a porn star long before he was in office.

He said investigators should instead be looking at Biden’s son, Hunter, and his business dealings, which committees in the Republican-controlled House have begun examining.

“To me, those acts are treasonable,” Solensten said of the Bidens. “But it’s a walk.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Thanks for Having Our Backs': Trump Gets Special Send-Off as He Departs Florida to Turn Himself In
