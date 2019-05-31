SECTIONS
11 Killed, 6 Hurt in Shooting in Virginia Beach

Active Shooter-Virginia BeachKaitlin McKeown / The Virginian-Pilot via APEmergency vehicles respond near the intersection of Princess Anne Road and Nimmo Parkway following a shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach, Va. At least one shooter wounded multiple people at a municipal center in Virginia Beach on Friday, according to police, who said a suspect has been taken into custody. (Kaitlin McKeown / The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

By AP Reports
Published May 31, 2019 at 4:02pm
The Latest on a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

Police say 11 people have been killed and six others injured in a mass shooting at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

Police Chief James Cervera said Friday that a shooter opened fire and shot “indiscriminately” at workers inside an operations building in the Virginia Beach Municipal Building Friday afternoon.

Cervera said police returned fire, killing the suspect. He said the suspect was a longtime employee of the city’s Public Works Department. One of the people shot is a police officer.

___

6:40 p.m.

Hospital officials say six people have been wounded in a shooting at a municipal center in Virginia Beach.

Sentara Healthcare said on its Twitter account that five people were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and a sixth patient was taken to Sentara Princess Anne Hospital after the shooting just after 4 p.m. Friday.

The company said the sixth patient was being transferred to the Level 1 Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Virginia Beach police said a suspect was taken into custody after the shooting. They said they believe there was only one shooter.

___

5:11 p.m.

Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded.

They say a suspect has been taken into custody after Friday afternoon’s shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

