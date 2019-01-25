The Latest: 7 bodies recovered after Brazil mine collapse

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SAO PAULO (AP) — The Latest on the Brazil damn collapse (all times local):

9:00 p.m.

The governor’s office in Minas Gerais state says seven bodies have been recovered after a dam that held back mining waste collapsed in Brazil.

Authorities have said as many as 200 are missing. Rescue and recovery efforts are underway on Friday.

Parts of the city of Brumadinho were evacuated and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles. Local television channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.

TRENDING: Teacher Suspended After Calling Out Wrong Covington Catholic Student

Photos showed rooftops poking above an extensive field of the mud, which also cut off roads. The flow of waste reached the nearby community of Vila Ferteco and an administrative office for Brazilian mining company Vale SA, where employees were present.

___

7:30 p.m.

A dam that held back mining waste collapsed Friday in Brazil, inundating a nearby community in reddish-brown sludge and leaving an estimated 200 people missing, authorities and the mining company said.

Parts of the city of Brumadinho were evacuated, and firefighters rescued people by helicopter and ground vehicles. Local television channel TV Record showed a helicopter hovering inches off the ground as it pulled people covered in mud out of the waste.

Photos showed rooftops poking above an extensive field of the mud, which also cut off roads.

The flow of waste reached the nearby community of Vila Ferteco and an administrative office for Brazilian mining company Vale SA, where employees were present.

Vale CEO Fabio Schartzman said he did not know what caused the collapse. About 300 employees were working when it happened. About 100 had been accounted for, and rescue efforts were under way to determine what had happened to the others.

“The principal victims were our own workers,” Schartzman told a news conference Friday evening. He said a restaurant was buried by the mud at lunchtime.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.