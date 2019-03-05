SECTIONS
Ocasio-Cortez Speaks Out After Ilhan Omar Is Accused of ‘Terrible Comments Concerning Israel’

Ilhan OmarCarolyn Kaster / APIn this Feb. 5, 2019 photo, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., arrives for President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Carolyn Kaster / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 5, 2019 at 11:03am
Modified March 5, 2019 at 2:00pm
The Latest on the fallout from Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s most recent comments on Israel (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is giving a fellow freshman a boost in the party’s increasingly bitter split over Israel.

The New York Democrat tweeted Tuesday about her party’s leaders and their plan to rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar for suggesting that supporters of Israel pledge “allegiance to a foreign country.”

The House is expected to vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on Wednesday.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “No one seeks this level of reprimand when members make statements about Latinx + other communities.”

Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, has apologized for previous comments about Israel, but is not apologizing for the statement that reminded many members of Congress of a Jewish trope about having split loyalties.

Republicans have demanded that she be stripped of her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

8:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s newest remarks about Israel mark a ‘dark day’ for the Jewish state.

He tweeted as House Democrats were preparing a resolution for Wednesday declaring that the House opposes anti-Semitism and bigotry.

The measure is part of the Democrats’ pushback against Omar for suggesting last week that American supporters of Israel have conflicted allegiances.

The declaration, written by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, comes after the Minnesota Democrat’s remarks suggesting American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, tweeted that “Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel.”

He called her remarks “A dark day for Israel!”

The House is expected to vote on the resolution Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
