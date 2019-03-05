Ocasio-Cortez Speaks Out After Ilhan Omar Is Accused of ‘Terrible Comments Concerning Israel’

The Latest on the fallout from Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar’s most recent comments on Israel (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is giving a fellow freshman a boost in the party’s increasingly bitter split over Israel.

The New York Democrat tweeted Tuesday about her party’s leaders and their plan to rebuke Rep. Ilhan Omar for suggesting that supporters of Israel pledge “allegiance to a foreign country.”

The House is expected to vote on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism on Wednesday.

TRENDING: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “No one seeks this level of reprimand when members make statements about Latinx + other communities.”

Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, has apologized for previous comments about Israel, but is not apologizing for the statement that reminded many members of Congress of a Jewish trope about having split loyalties.

Republicans have demanded that she be stripped of her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

8:20 a.m.

Do you think Omar should be stripped of her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

President Donald Trump says Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar’s newest remarks about Israel mark a ‘dark day’ for the Jewish state.

He tweeted as House Democrats were preparing a resolution for Wednesday declaring that the House opposes anti-Semitism and bigotry.

The measure is part of the Democrats’ pushback against Omar for suggesting last week that American supporters of Israel have conflicted allegiances.

The declaration, written by Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, comes after the Minnesota Democrat’s remarks suggesting American supporters of Israel are pushing people to have “allegiance to a foreign country.”

Trump, a staunch supporter of Israel, tweeted that “Omar is again under fire for her terrible comments concerning Israel.”

RELATED: AOC ‘Could Be Facing Jail Time’ After PAC Revelations, Expert Says

He called her remarks “A dark day for Israel!”

The House is expected to vote on the resolution Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.