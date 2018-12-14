The Latest: Evers: Wisconsin deserves better than lame-duck

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on lame duck legislation signed by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov.-elect Tony Evers is ripping Republican incumbent Scott Walker for signing lame-duck legislation that weakens the governor’s office and restricts early voting.

Walker signed the bills Friday in Green Bay. Evers issued a statement saying Walker is ignoring the will of voters who elected him. He says the people asked politicians on Election Day to solve problems, not “pick petty, political fights.”

He says the people of the state expect more than what they’ve gotten over the last few weeks.

The measures prohibit Evers from withdrawing from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act. The package also shields the state’s job-creation agency from Evers’ control until September and limits his ability to enact administrative rules.

The legislation also limits early in-person voting to two weeks before an election.

___

12:20 p.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has signed a sweeping package of Republican-authored lame-duck legislation that restricts early voting and weakens the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

The measures restrict early in-person voting to two weeks before an election. The legislation gives Republicans control of the state jobs creation agency, blocks Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.

The bills also eliminate the state Justice Department’s solicitor general’s office and allow legislators to intervene in state lawsuits, ensuring they can defend Republican policies if Democratic Attorney General-elect Josh Kaul won’t.

Walker ignored pleas from Democrats and some Republicans to veto the measures, saying enacting them tarnishes his legacy.

___

9:05 a.m.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker plans to take action on a sweeping package of Republican-authored lame-duck legislation that restricts early voting and weakens the powers of the incoming Democratic governor and attorney general.

Walker’s office announced the event at noon Friday at a Green Bay state office building. Walker has repeatedly signaled support for the bills and downplayed bipartisan concerns that they’re a power grab.

Walker has also said he intends to make some partial vetoes, without giving specifics.

The measures give Republicans control of the state jobs creation agency and block Gov.-elect Tony Evers (EE’-vers) from withdrawing Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging the Affordable Care Act.

They also prevent Evers from seeking to withdraw a federal waiver allowing the state to force Medicaid recipients to work to receive benefits.

