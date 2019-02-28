Islamic Extremist Linked to Paris Attack Killed

The Latest on Syria related developments (all times local):

8:45 p.m.

The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State group says a prominent Islamic extremist linked to the 2015 attacks on Paris has been killed.

The coalition tweeted Thursday that a strike killed Fabien Clain in the Syrian town of Baghouz. It gave no details of when the strike occurred or how he was identified.

French authorities did not immediately comment on the announcement but said last week they were working on verifying reports that Clain had been killed.

The day after the Nov. 13, 2015 attacks on Paris, Clain’s voice announced in a recording that the Islamic State group claimed responsibility. The attacks killed 130 people at the Bataclan concert hall, cafes and the national stadium.

2:30 p.m.

A spokesman for U.S.-backed forces fighting the Islamic State group in Syria says they have uncovered a mass grave near the last Islamic State-held pocket in the country’s east.

Adnan Afrin said Thursday that the grave unearthed outside the village of Baghouz contains the remains of men and women but said the number of bodies and their identities remain unclear.

A video published by Kurdish-run Furat FM TV station emerged showing several bodies dug out from a pit.

The Kurdish-led force known as the Syrian Democratic Forces has been locked in a standoff with remaining Islamic State militants holed up in Baghouz with civilians since early February.

Afrin says his forces managed to free 24 SDF fighters over the course of evacuating civilians from the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

