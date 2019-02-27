SECTIONS
The Latest: Germany wants ‘something new’ to delay Brexit

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to make a statement to the Houses of Parliament in London, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 2:37am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 3:38am
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the negotiations on Brexit (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The Czech Parliament has approved a government plan to guarantee the short-term rights of British citizens in the country in the event of a “no-deal” Brexit.

The lower house approved the plan in January, and the upper house, or the Senate, followed suit in a 72-1 vote on Wednesday.

The plan means that the roughly 8,000 Britons currently living in the country would retain their rights immediately after Brexit, even if Britain crashes out of the EU in March with no deal. They would retain basically the same rights as citizens of EU countries for a transitional period until Dec. 31, 2020.

“The goal of the law is to prevent serious complications” those Britons might face, Interior Minister Jan Hamacek told lawmakers.

___

9:35 a.m.

A senior German official says Berlin would want to see “something substantially new” put on the table to justify delaying Brexit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will give British lawmakers a choice of approving her divorce agreement, leaving the EU March 29 without a deal or asking to delay Brexit by up to three months. A delay would require other EU members’ approval.

Michael Roth, a German deputy foreign minister, told ZDF television Wednesday that “for us as the German government, it is important that something substantially new be put on the table that justifies a delay.”

He added that “if we can really achieve something new with a delay, and if we then reach a sensible decision, we are the last people who will stand in the way.”

___

9:25 a.m.

The head of one of Britain’s biggest business organizations says Prime Minister Theresa May’s decision to allow lawmakers to delay the country’s exit from the European Union provides an “option on sanity.”

May on Tuesday said Parliament will get the chance to delay Britain’s scheduled March 29 departure if lawmakers fail to approve the divorce agreement with the bloc.

Confederation of British Industry head Carolyn Fairbairn told the BBC on Wednesday that neither business nor the government is ready to leave, and exiting without a deal would be “a wrecking ball on our economy.”

Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay refused to take the possibility of a no-deal Brexit off the table, however, telling the BBC: “It will be for Parliament to decide.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

