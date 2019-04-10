SECTIONS
2020 Democrat Says Hillary Clinton Has Given Her Advice on Presidential Bid

Kirsten GillibrandCharles Krupa / APIn this April 5, 2019, photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., addresses a gathering during a campaign stop at a coffee house in Dover, N.H. (Charles Krupa / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 9, 2019 at 7:57pm
Modified April 10, 2019 at 7:09pm
The Latest on Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (all times local):

10:55 p.m.

New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says that her relationship with Hillary Clinton is strong and that the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee has given her advice about her own presidential bid.

In 2017, Gillibrand said that Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, should have resigned after his inappropriate relationship with an intern came to light two decades ago.

At a CNN town hall Tuesday, Gillibrand said that her “fondness” and respect for Hillary Clinton are “very strong” and that she continues to admire and look up to her.

Gillibrand took Hillary Clinton’s Senate seat when Clinton was named secretary of state.

She said Tuesday that Hillary Clinton is “a role model for all of us.”

However, she added that her views on the former president are “very different, and I’ve said all I’m going to say about that.”

Do you think the field of Democrats running for president is too crowded?

12:20 a.m.

Kirsten Gillibrand has campaigned across eight states, pushed her rivals to release their tax returns and delivered a major speech outside a Trump-branded property in Manhattan in the months since launching her exploratory committee.

Yet the Democratic senator from New York has struggled to break out of the pack of more than a dozen 2020 presidential candidates this year.

A town hall event, set to be televised Tuesday on CNN, is a critical moment for Gillibrand’s campaign, offering her an opportunity as she seeks a defining moment.

The opportunity comes at the end of the first fundraising quarter, which has offered some early evidence of how Democratic presidential candidates are faring.

Some of her rivals have given details of their fundraising hauls.

Gillibrand has yet to do so.

