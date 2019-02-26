SECTIONS
The Latest: India says it struck ‘terror camps’ in Kashmir

This photograph released by Indian Prime Minister’s office shows, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb.26, 2019. Pakistan says Indian aircraft crossed into its territory and dropped bombs on Tuesday without causing casualties, in the latest escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals since a deadly attack on Indian troops in the disputed Kashmir region sent tensions soaring. (Indian Prime Minister’s office via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 11:29pm
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Latest on India-Pakistan tensions after New Delhi launches airstrike in Kashmir (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

A junior minister in India says the country launched an airstrike in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir targeting “terror camps,” an apparent response to a suicide attack earlier this month that killed 40 Indian troops in the disputed territory.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tweeted Tuesday that the air force “carried out aerial strike early morning today at terror camps across the LoC and Completely destroyed it.” The Line of Control separates Pakistani and Indian forces in Kashmir.

Pakistan said earlier that Indian aircraft crossed into its territory and dropped bombs “in haste” near Balakot, on the edge of Pakistani-ruled Kashmir. It said there were no casualties.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the Cabinet Committee on Security Tuesday. No statement was issued after the meeting, but Human Resources Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters: “This was a necessary step by the air force. The whole country is behind the armed forces.”

Tensions have soared between the two nuclear-armed rivals since the Feb. 14 attack on Indian troops, which was claimed by the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant group. It was the deadliest such attack since the Kashmir insurgency began in 1989. Both countries claim Kashmir in its entirety and have gone to war twice over it.

___

9:30 a.m.

Pakistan’s military spokesman tweeted that Indian aircraft crossed into Pakistan and then “released payload in haste” but says there were casualties.

Maj. Gen Asif Ghafoor said the Indian “aircrafts” crossed early Tuesday into the Pakistan-controlled Muzafarabad sector of Kashmir. He said Pakistan scrambled fighter jets and before turning back, the Indian jets dropped their payloads near Balakot, on the edge of Pakistani-ruled Kashmir.

There has been no comment from India.

The incursion could have been in retaliation for a deadly Feb. 14 suicide bombing in India’s half of Kashmir that killed at least 40 troops. The Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility. The bomber who made a video before the attack was a resident of Indian Kashmir.

Pakistan and India both lay claim to a united Kashmir.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

