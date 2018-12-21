The Latest: Man charged with murder in missing woman case

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of a Colorado man in the disappearance of his fiance on Thanksgiving (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Authorities have charged the fiance of a Colorado woman missing since Thanksgiving with first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder.

Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says could provide no information about anybody else under investigation or whether the body of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth had been found.

Police arrested Patrick Frazee Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado.

Berreth was last seen in a grocery store near her home Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

___

8:40 a.m.

Authorities say they have arrested the fiance of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch says Patrick Frazee was arrested at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado, Couch said he could not provide any information about charges.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, was last seen in a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

Surveillance video showed Berreth entering the store with what appeared to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple’s daughter.

