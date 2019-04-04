SECTIONS
Nancy Pelosi Announces Democrats Will Sue To Prevent Trump’s Wall

President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Washington.Evan Vucci / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Thursday, April 4, 2019, in Washington. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 4, 2019 at 12:13pm
Modified April 4, 2019 at 1:54pm
This is a timeline from The Associated Press of the latest on President Donald Trump and Immigration:

3:05 p.m.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will sue to prevent what they say is President Donald Trump’s “stealing” of billions of dollars from federal programs and diverting it to building barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The legal challenge has been expected ever since Trump declared a border emergency so he could shift more money to constructing the wall he’s promised since his presidential campaign.

He acted after Congress approved less than he demanded for the wall project.

Pelosi says Trump’s emergency declaration was a “sham.”

The California Democrat says money transfers to the wall have “undermined our democracy” and flout “the vote of the bipartisan Congress, the will of the American people and the letter of the Constitution.”

Congress voted to block the emergency declaration but Trump vetoed that measure.

__

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is threatening to slap tariffs on cars produced in Mexico unless the country does more to stop migrants trying to enter the U.S.

Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday that if that “powerful incentive” but “less drastic measure” doesn’t work, he’ll go through with his standing threat to close the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican president had threatened last week to close the border this week unless Mexico immediately halted “ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States.”

He has since praised the country for doing more.

Trump also is threatening tariffs if Mexico doesn’t halt the flow of illegal drugs across the border. And he says he’s giving Mexico “a one-year warning” to comply.

He says, “I’ll do it. I don’t play games.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

