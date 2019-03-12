Jussie Smollett and Attorneys Arrive at Court, Push To Have Cameras Allowed

The latest on the case against “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

An attorney for Jussie Smollett says she wants cameras in the courtroom throughout the “Empire” actor’s trial so that the public “can see the evidence and the lack thereof.”

Attorney Tina Glandian told Judge Leroy Martin during a brief hearing Tuesday in Chicago that a lot of misinformation has been leaked and that much of it “is actually demonstrably false.”

Both sides agreed to allow cameras in the courtroom on Tuesday and Martin said the eventual trial judge will determine whether cameras will be allowed in the room during the trial.

TRENDING: Pelosi Breaks from Dems, Makes Shock Announcement Against Trump Impeachment: ‘Not Worth It’

Smollett is charged with 16 counts accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago. Police allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the Jan. 29 attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday.

___

12:05 p.m.

Do you think cameras should be allowed into the courtroom? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett has arrived at a hearing in Chicago where lawyers will discuss whether cameras should be allowed in the courtroom during his disorderly conduct trial.

Smollett was joined by his lawyers and some family members at Tuesday’s hearing.

A grand jury indicted Smollett last week on 16 felony counts accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago.

Police allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the Jan. 29 attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. He is free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Smollett’s attorneys have called the charges “prosecutorial overkill” and say the actor maintains his innocence.

RELATED: Jussie Smollett’s Attorney Responds to 16-Count Indictment, Attempts To Turn the Tables

___

9:25 a.m.

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett is expected at a Chicago hearing to discuss whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom during his disorderly conduct case.

A spokeswoman for Smollett’s attorneys says the actor is expected to attend Tuesday’s hearing in Cook County criminal court.

A grand jury indicted Smollett last week on 16 felony counts accusing him of lying to the police about being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack by two masked men in downtown Chicago.

Police allege that Smollett, who is black and gay, staged the Jan. 29 attack because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. He is free on bond and has another hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Smollett’s attorneys have called the charges “prosecutorial overkill” and say the actor maintains his innocence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.