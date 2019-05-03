SECTIONS
Unemployment Rate Falls to Lowest Level Since 1969, Wages Grow

Colleagues in an office.GaudiLab / ShutterstockColleagues in an office. (GaudiLab / Shutterstock)

By AP Reports
Published May 3, 2019 at 5:32am
Modified May 3, 2019 at 7:23am
The following is an Associated Press timeline on the April jobs report:

8:30 a.m.

Hiring jumped in April as U.S. employers added 263,000 jobs, a strong gain that suggests businesses have shrugged off concerns the economy may slow this year.

The Labor Department says the unemployment rate fell to a new five-decade low of 3.6%, though that drop partly reflected an increase in the number of Americans who stopped looking for work.

Average hourly pay rose 3.2% from the previous year, a healthy gain albeit unchanged from the previous month.

President Trump spread the news Friday via Twitter.

April’s figures show that solid economic growth is still encouraging robust hiring, nearly a decade into the economy’s recovery from the Great Recession.

The expansion is set to become the longest in history in July.

Businesses say they are struggling to find workers but have taken a range of steps to fill jobs, including training more entry-level workers, loosening educational requirements and raising pay.

12:05 a.m.

U.S. employers are expected to have delivered a solid month of job growth in April, buoyed by a resilient economy that has confounded concerns that 2019 would begin with a slowdown.

Economists have forecast that employers added 181,000 jobs in April and that the unemployment rate stayed at 3.8%, according to data provider FactSet.

It would follow a 196,000 jobs gain in March and would roughly equal the average monthly gain for the year’s first three months.

Another decent hiring gain would highlight the economy’s steady health just months after many analysts had expressed fear that growth was poised to weaken and a recession might soon occur.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







