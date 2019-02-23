SECTIONS
The Latest: Train possibly taking Kim to summit enters China

In this Monday, Feb. 15, 2019, drone image, cave explores pose with flags of North Korea, Vietnam and the U.S. in En cave in Quang Binh province, Vietnam. Vietnam will host the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi on Feb. 27-28. (Oxalis Adventure via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 6:44am
Modified February 23, 2019 at 6:47am
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — The Latest on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s travels to the summit with President Donald Trump in Vietnam (all times local):

8:40 p.m.

A train similar to one used in the past by Kim Jong Un has entered China, possibly carrying the North Korean leader on a multiday journey to Vietnam’s capital for his summit with President Donald Trump.

An Associated Press reporter saw the green and yellow train cross into the Chinese border city of Dandong through a bridge on Saturday evening.

Russia’s TASS news agency reported hours earlier that Kim departed from the North Korean capital of Pyongyang on his personal train.

The Trump-Kim meeting is slated for Wednesday and Thursday in Hanoi. Their first summit last June in Singapore ended without substantive agreements on the North’s nuclear disarmament and triggered a months-long stalemate in negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.

___

9 a.m.

Vietnam has announced an unprecedented traffic ban along a possible arrival route of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his second summit with President Donald Trump in Hanoi next week.

The Communist Party’s mouthpiece Nhan Dan newspaper quoted the Roads Department as saying the ban will affect the 105-mile stretch of Highway One from Dong Dang, on the border with China, to Hanoi.

It implies Kim may take a train and disembark at the Dong Dang railway station and proceed by car to Hanoi. It is not known if he will travel by train from Pyongyang via China or fly to a nearby Chinese city. Kim’s overseas travel plans are routinely kept secret.

The summit is slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

