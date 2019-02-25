SECTIONS
The Latest: Trump heads to Vietnam for 2nd summit with Kim

FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un walk from their lunch at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in Singapore. The success of the second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hinges largely on whether Kim proves he’s truly committed to denuclearization. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 10:55am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 11:11am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s scheduled meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is on his way to Vietnam for his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon).

Trump and Kim will discuss one of Asia’s biggest security challenges: North Korea’s pursuit of a nuclear program that stands on the verge of threatening any target on the planet.

Before leaving Washington on Monday, Trump told the nation’s governors that “I think we’ll have a very tremendous summit.”

TRENDING: Fake News: Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Straight-Up Wrong Information About GOP Consultant

Trump says the U.S. wants denuclearization. He appears to be holding out economic progress for North Korea as a potential reward. He says of North Korea, “I think he’ll have a country that will set a lot of records for speed in terms of an economy.”

Trump was the driving force behind this week’s Vietnam summit. It’s his second meeting with Kim after the first yielded few concrete results.

___

1:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump will head into his second meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un lowering expectations for Pyongyang’s denuclearization while eager to declare a flashy victory to offset the political turmoil he faces at home.

Trump was the driving force behind this week’s Vietnam summit, aiming to re-create the global spectacle of his first meeting with Kim, although that initial summit yielded limited results and the months that followed left many questions about what will be achieved in the sequel.

Trump once warned that North Korea’s arsenal posed such a threat to humanity that he may have no choice but to rain “fire and fury” on the rogue nation, yet last week he declared that he was in “no rush” for Pyongyang to prove it was abandoning its weapons.

___

Follow all of AP’s summit coverage at https://apnews.com/Trump-KimSummit

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

