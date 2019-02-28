SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Trump Says He Was ‘Impressed’ By Part of Cohen Hearing

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi.Evan Vucci / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during a news conference after a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Hanoi. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 28, 2019 at 12:51am
Modified February 28, 2019 at 8:30am
Print

This is a timeline from The Associated Press of the latest on President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen (all times local):

2:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he was a “little impressed” that his former personal attorney told Congress there was “no collusion” between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia.

Michael Cohen told U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday that he had no “direct evidence” that Trump or his aides had colluded with Russia to get him elected.

That’s the primary question of a nearly two-year investigation being led by special counsel Robert Mueller.

TRENDING: Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit Off to Rocky Start Before It Even Begins

Cohen has turned on Trump and pleaded guilty to lying to Congress earlier to protect Trump.

Trump was in Vietnam on Thursday for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump says he tried to watch as much of Cohen’s marathon congressional hearing as he could. He slammed the hearing as “fake” and said it was a “terrible thing” for Democrats to hold it during his summit.

___

Did you believe any of Cohen's testimony?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

12:35 a.m.

A day after publicly casting President Donald Trump as a liar and a racist, his former attorney Michael Cohen is set to testify behind closed doors to the House intelligence committee.

The one-time fixer described what he said were incidents about which Trump lied, including the payment of hush money to women.

Cohen said Trump lied throughout the 2016 election campaign about his business interests in Russia and had advance knowledge that emails damaging to Hillary Clinton would be released during the campaign.

Cohen also claimed Trump made denigrating remarks about black people.

RELATED: Michael Cohen Strikes Serious Blow Against Steele Dossier During Congressional Testimony

Skeptical and at times hostile Republicans noted repeatedly that Cohen has already pleaded guilty to lying to Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







APNewsBreak: Tribe says Corps’ pipeline findings preordained
Peter Frampton’s doctors hope to highlight rare disease
Former governor: Cutting Electoral College would hurt whites
Meadows, Tlaib hug after fight over race in Cohen hearing
The Latest: French extremist linked to Paris attack killed
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×