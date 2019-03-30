SECTIONS
Trump Abruptly Cuts Direct Aid to 3 Central American Countries

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019.Manuel Balce Ceneta / APPresident Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 30, 2019 at 7:09am
Modified March 30, 2019 at 9:15am
The latest on Trump administration moves on immigration through U.S. border with Mexico (all times local):

___

10 a.m.

The Trump administration says it is cutting direct U.S. aid to three Central American countries.

The State Department said in a statement that it will suspend 2017 and 2018 payments to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

The Trump administration gave no immediate explanation for the move.

Trump has made slowing immigration from those countries through Mexico a bedrock issue of his presidency.

The announcement comes as Trump threatens to shut down the U.S. border with Mexico overall over immigration.

____

6 a.m.

Trump says he is likely to shut down America’s southern border next week unless Mexican authorities immediately halt all illegal immigration. Such a severe move could hit the economies of both countries, but the president emphasized, “I am not kidding around.”

Trump says that “could mean all trade” with Mexico. Trump has been promising for more than two years to build a long, impenetrable wall along the border to stop illegal immigration, though Congress has been reluctant to provide the money he needs.

In the meantime, he has repeatedly threatened to close the border.

But this time, with a new surge of migrants heading north, he gave a definite timetable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







