SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

Breaking: Trump Has Found $8 Billion for Border Barrier Construction

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in El Paso, Texas. Joe Raedle / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump speaks at a rally in El Paso, Texas. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published February 15, 2019 at 8:40am
Modified February 15, 2019 at 9:20am
Print

President Donald Trump plans to spend about $8 billion on border barriers, far more than Congress has given him for that purpose.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Trump will tap various other sources of money beyond the nearly $1.4 billion in a government funding bill that Congress passed. Trump is expected to sign the bill.

Besides the money from Congress, Mulvaney said Friday that Trump plans to spend $600 million in Treasury forfeiture funds and $2.5 billion in Defense Department counterdrug money.

Trump is also tapping about $3.6 billion worth of funds set aside for military construction projects.

Mulvaney says Trump is not tapping disaster relief money designated to help Texas and Puerto Rico following recent devastating hurricanes.

TRENDING: Mike Huckabee: The Media Won’t Tell This Transgender Veteran’s Story

___

12:45 a.m.

Congress has lopsidedly approved a border security compromise that would avert a second painful government shutdown.

But a new confrontation has been ignited. Trump’s plan to bypass lawmakers and declare a national emergency to siphon billions from other federal coffers for a wall on the Mexican boundary is certain to be challenged.

Are you glad Trump plans to spend $8 billion on the wall?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Money in the bill for border barriers, about $1.4 billion, is far below the $5.7 billion Trump insisted he needed and would finance just a quarter of the 200-plus miles he wanted.

The White House said he’d sign the legislation passed Thursday but act unilaterally to get more. That prompted condemnations from Democrats and threats of lawsuits from states and others who might lose federal money or said Trump was abusing his authority.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Honda to shut plant in Britain, imperiling 3,500 jobs
Honda Motor says it will close its car factory in western England’s Swindon in 2021, with loss of 3,500 jobs
Costume Designers Guild to honor Ruth E. Carter, Glenn Close
N. Carolina elections board weighs re-doing marred election
China auto sales fall in January for eighth month
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×