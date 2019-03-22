SECTIONS
Trump Announces Reversal of New North Korea Sanctions

Protesters hold signs during a rally demanding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace treaty near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea.Lee Jin-man / APProtesters hold signs during a rally demanding the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace treaty near the U.S. embassy in Seoul, South Korea. (Lee Jin-man / AP)

By AP Reports
Published March 22, 2019 at 11:28am
Modified March 22, 2019 at 12:58pm
The latest on the United States sanctions on North Korea (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he is reversing his administration’s decision to slap new sanctions on North Korea, ordering them withdrawn.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump “likes Chairman Kim and he doesn’t think these sanctions will be necessary.”

Trump says in a tweet that, “It was announced today by the U.S. Treasury that additional large scale Sanctions would be added to those already existing Sanctions on North Korea.”

But he says, “I have today ordered the withdrawal of those additional Sanctions!”

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about which sanctions Trump was referring to.

His administration on Thursday sanctioned two Chinese shipping companies suspected of helping North Korea evade sanctions — the first targeted actions taken against Pyongyang since Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) met in Hanoi last month.

__

5:55 a.m.

The Trump administration is sanctioning two Chinese shipping companies suspected of helping North Korea evade sanctions.

Thursday’s punitive action is the first taken against Pyongyang since nuclear negotiations with the U.S. in Hanoi last month ended without agreement.

Trump’s national security adviser, John Bolton, says the maritime industry must do more to stop North Korea’s illicit shipping practices.

He said in a tweet that everyone should review their own activities to ensure they are not involved in North Korea’s sanctions evasion.

The White House says the sanctions are evidence that the U.S. is maintaining its pressure on North Korea in an effort to coax Kim Jong Un to give up his nuclear weapons program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

