SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Tusk urges May to request Brexit extension

European Union Council President Donald Tusk, right, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of a summit of EU and Arab leaders at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to hold Brexit talks with European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of a potentially pivotal week for her plans to lead her country out of the European Union. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 5:59am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 6:23am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Latest on Brexit (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

European Council President Donald Tusk says that the chances of a Brexit deal being sealed are receding and he is urging British Prime Minister Theresa May to request that the negotiations be prolonged.

Tusk said Monday that “it’s clear that there is no majority in the House of Commons to approve a deal.”

He said: “I believe that in the situation that we are in, an extension would be a rational solution.”

TRENDING: Kamala Harris’ Father Turns on Her: ‘We Wish To Categorically Dissociate Ourselves from This Travesty’ – Report

He added that May’s 27 European partners would show “maximum understanding.”

___

12:15 a.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is under pressure to delay the country’s departure from the European Union, after she postponed a vote in Parliament on her Brexit deal with the bloc.

May is holding meetings with EU leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday at an EU-Arab League summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh, as she seeks elusive changes to the U.K.-EU divorce agreement.

Britain’s Parliament has rejected the deal once, and May has just over a month to get it approved by lawmakers before Britain’s scheduled departure day of March 29. May says a new vote won’t be held this week and could come as late as March 12.

A group of lawmakers will try this week to force the government to delay Brexit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







UK prime minister says ‘it is within our grasp to leave with a deal’ on March 29 despite EU urging her to delay Brexit
Psychologist-author Adam Grant writing picture book
7 US troops injured in van crash in Poland
The Latest: Tusk urges May to request Brexit extension
Buffett praises potential successors, but no plans to retire
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×