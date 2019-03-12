SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

The Latest: Venezuela’s Guaido probed over power outage

People collect water falling from a leaking pipeline on the bank of the Guaire River during rolling blackouts, which affects access to running water in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 11, 2019. The blackout has intensified the toxic political climate, with opposition leader Juan Guaido blaming alleged government corruption and mismanagement and President Nicolas Maduro accusing his U.S.-backed adversary of sabotaging the national grid. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 9:23am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Latest on the political and economic crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Venezuela’s chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab says he’s launched an investigation into opposition leader Juan Guaido over suspicions he was involved in an attack on the country’s power grid.

Tarek William Saab announced the probe Tuesday, saying the electrical failure has sparked violence, robberies and looting.

Venezuela’s power grid failed Thursday evening, leaving most of the nation in the dark and with limited phone and internet service.

TRENDING: Pelosi Breaks from Dems, Makes Shock Announcement Against Trump Impeachment: ‘Not Worth It’

Venezuelan officials accuse the U.S.-backed opposition of mounting a cyberattack on the system. Guaido and the U.S. blame years of mismanagement and corruption for allowing the once-wealthy country’s infrastructure crumble.

Guaido has declared himself interim president and demands new elections, arguing that President Nicolas Maduro’s re-election last year was invalid.

___

9:55 a.m.

Spain’s Foreign Ministry says it is trying to find out from Venezuelan authorities why a journalist with dual Spanish and Venezuelan nationality has been detained.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said Tuesday the Spanish embassy in Caracas is in contact with the family of reporter and activist Luis Carlos Diaz.

The spokesman cannot be identified in media reports because of internal ministry rules.

Venezuela’s National Union of Press Workers says on its Twitter account that Diaz went missing Monday afternoon. It says that later, in the middle of night, a unit from the feared SEBIN intelligence police turned up at his home and took away computers, mobile phones and money, among other items.

Diaz’s wife, Naky Soto, tells the union the police broke in.

___

9:45 a.m.

Nicolas Maduro’s government says the U.S. decision to pull its last diplomats out of Venezuela is due to a breakdown in negotiations with Washington — and effectively says “good riddance.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. is withdrawing its remaining embassy staff from the country, citing Venezuela’s deteriorating situation and “constraints” on U.S. policy caused by their continued presence.

Maduro’s government had already cut ties with the U.S. over its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s rightful leader. The U.S. decided to ignore the decision but still withdrew most of its staff.

Venezuela’s foreign ministry said Tuesday that talks on keeping some representation collapsed due to hostility from Washington.

It said the presence of U.S. diplomats entails risks for peace and stability.

___

7:10 a.m.

Russian state oil company Rosneft is rejecting rejected accusations by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that it is violating sanctions on Venezuela.

Pompeo said Monday that Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin — a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin — “continues to throw a lifeline” to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He said Rosneft was buying crude oil from Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA “in defiance of U.S. sanctions.”

Rosneft disputes what it calls “groundless accusations” and says any contracts it has for oil purchasing in Venezuela pre-date the introduction of U.S. sanctions.

Rosneft is a major foreign investor in Venezuela as a partner of state-owned PDVSA, which is under U.S. sanctions. Sechin was personally sanctioned by the U.S. in 2014 shortly after Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Coaches pick Tennessee’s Williams SEC player of the year
The Latest: Venezuela’s Guaido probed over power outage
The Latest: US attorney says schools not involved in scam
7 Malian soldiers killed in a mine explosion in central Mali
MSU’s Winston, Purdue’s Painter win AP’s top Big Ten honors
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×