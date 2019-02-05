The Latest: Witness saw flames shooting from Paris building

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on a Paris apartment building fire (all times local):

6:50 a.m.

A witness to a Paris apartment fire says she saw flames shooting out for hours from the top of the building and smoke-covered victims fleeing.

Jacqueline Ravier, who lives across the street from the building hit by Tuesday’s fire, said “I heard a woman screaming in the street, crying and screaming for help.”

She said shaken, evacuated residents were brought to her building and the one next door while firefighters continued to fight the flames. She described seeing “a young man in his underwear,” blackened by smoke, and a woman motionless on the ground outside.

TRENDING: Trump on Criminal Justice Reform: ‘A Lot of People in the NFL Have Been Calling and Thanking Me’

“We feel the smoke,” she said. “What’s surprising is how long it lasted.”

The Paris fire service says 7 people were killed and at least 28 injured in the fire in an eight-story building on the city’s western edge.

___

4:50 a.m.

The Paris fire service says seven people have been killed and at least 28 injured in a fire in a residential building.

The cause of the blaze is unclear. Firefighters are still searching for other victims and working to extinguish the blame, according to spokesman Clement Cognon of the city fire service.

He told The Associated Press that the fire broke out early Tuesday in an eight-story apartment building on Rue Erlanger in the 16th arrondissement of western Paris.

He said firefighters rescued two dozen people who had fled to the roof or climbed out windows to escape the flames, and evacuated others from inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.