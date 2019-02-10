‘The Lego Movie 2’ opens No.1 but everything is not awesome

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” was easily the weekend’s top ticket-seller in theaters over the weekend, but the film’s estimated $35 million haul came well shy of expectations.

The animated sequel had been forecast to open with around $50 million. Instead, it debuted with about half the $69 million the 2014 original did, despite good reviews and an A-minus CinemaScore.

In second was “What Men What,” starring Taraji P. Henson in a loose remake of the 2000 Mel Gibson comedy. It opened with $19 million.

The Liam Neeson thriller “Cold Pursuit” debuted with $10.8 million. Earlier in the week, Neeson drew heavy criticism after he acknowledged wanting to kill a random black person when a close friend told him she had been raped by a black man.

