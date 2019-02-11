SECTIONS
“This Is America” wins song of the year Grammy Award for Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino

By AP Reports
Published at 6:45pm
Modified February 10, 2019 at 6:55pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “This Is America” wins song of the year Grammy Award for Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

