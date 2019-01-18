Massive Turnout Expected at Memorial Service for California Officer

Police officers from across the country are expected at Friday’s memorial service for a 22-year-old rookie who had long dreamed of being an officer and was slain just weeks into the job in a Northern California college town.

The service for Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, who was shot and killed last week, will be held at the University of California, Davis.

UC Davis said it expects up to 6,000 officers, in addition to family members, friends and members of the public.

Corona’s slaying has shocked Davis, which prides itself as a safe, family-friendly community anchored by one of the state’s top universities.

The last time a police officer died in the line of duty in Davis was in 1959.

Family, colleagues and others who knew Corona have recalled her vibrant smile, compassion, dedication and lifelong dream of being in law enforcement like her father Jose Merced Corona, who spent 26 years as a Colusa County Sheriff’s deputy.

A rising star in the department, Corona graduated from the Sacramento Police Academy in July and had completed her field training in December.

She was assigned to patrol on her own just weeks ago.

On the evening of Jan. 10, there was no apparent danger when Corona responded solo to the scene of a three-car crash in downtown Davis, near the university campus.

But as Corona talked to the drivers involved in the crash, gunfire sounded.

Police say gunman Kevin Douglas Limbaugh, 48, was not involved in the crash but rode up on a bicycle and, without warning, opened fire on Corona.

He hit her in the neck and fired more shots as she lay on the ground, reloading at least twice as he fired at passing vehicles, narrowly avoiding wounding others before he casually walked home.

Police are still investigating the motive and say Limbaugh did not appear to know Corona or to have specifically targeted her.

It is also not yet clear if Limbaugh had planned the attack or acted spontaneously, Davis Police spokesman Lt. Paul Doroshov said.

Limbaugh dropped a backpack at the scene that led officers to identify him and trace him to his house, where he had a brief standoff with police, went back inside and killed himself, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said.

Police found two unregistered semi-automatic handguns at the house and a handwritten note on the bed that claimed police had been bombarding him for years with ultrasonic waves and he “can’t live this way anymore.”

Limbaugh was charged and convicted in a battery case last fall after assaulting a colleague at a casino where he worked.

He was ordered then to surrender a semi-automatic rifle he owned. It is not clear how he obtained the two handguns.

After the memorial service, a funeral procession is planned from Davis to the town of Arbuckle about 40 miles north, where the Corona family lives.

The slain officer is survived by her mother, her father and three younger sisters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

