Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday to pray for the nation.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before President Donald Trump announced he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.

Vice President @Mike_Pence explains the historical nature of turning to prayer during times of challenge: “Today, at this Washington prayer march, you continue a great American tradition.”#PrayerMarch2020 pic.twitter.com/XHVGE0dU68 — Team Trump (Text VOTE to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 26, 2020

The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent evangelical and son of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

