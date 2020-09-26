Login
Thousands March in Washington To Pray for America, Amy Coney Barrett

People gather at the National Mall for the Washington Prayer March led by evangelist Franklin Graham on Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C.Michael A. McCoy / Getty ImagesPeople gather at the National Mall for the Washington Prayer March led by evangelist Franklin Graham on Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 26, 2020 at 2:00pm
Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington on Saturday to pray for the nation.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before President Donald Trump announced he was nominating Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump’s “greetings and gratitude” and asked them to pray for the new Supreme Court nominee.

The march was organized by the Rev. Franklin Graham, a prominent evangelical and son of the late Rev. Billy Graham.

