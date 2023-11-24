Tiffany Haddish was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

The actress and comedian was detained after Beverly Hills police received a call about 5:45 a.m.

Police said she appeared to be found slumped over the wheel of the vehicle while the car engine was still running.

Haddish, an Emmy and Grammy winner, performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

It was the comedy club’s 43rd annual free Thanksgiving feast for the community.

A representative for Haddish did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Last year, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of DUI in suburban Atlanta.

Haddish has starred in films including the comedy “Girls Trip,” “Night School,” “Like a Boss” and “The Kitchen.”

She wrote the New York Times best-seller “The Last Black Unicorn,” which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album.

In 2018, Haddish won an Emmy for her appearance on “Saturday Night Live” and a Grammy in 2021 for her special “Black Mitzvah.”

