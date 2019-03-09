Time isn’t on your side with coming shift to daylight saving

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time isn’t on your side this weekend.

One less hour (of sleep) isn’t the end of the world, but you may be a bit sleepier Sunday morning.

Time to abide by the adage to spring forward (though it’s not yet spring). The shift from standard to daylight saving time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States. Consider setting clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

TRENDING: Report: Fusion GPS Founder in Contact with State Department Official During 2016 Campaign

Standard time returns Nov. 3.

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.