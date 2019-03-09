SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Time isn’t on your side with coming shift to daylight saving

Graphic to be used as a reminder to turn clocks forward one hour; 1c x 1 1/4 inches; 46.5 mm x 31 mm;

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 10:17pm
Modified March 8, 2019 at 10:31pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time isn’t on your side this weekend.

One less hour (of sleep) isn’t the end of the world, but you may be a bit sleepier Sunday morning.

Time to abide by the adage to spring forward (though it’s not yet spring). The shift from standard to daylight saving time comes at 2 a.m. local time Sunday across most of the United States. Consider setting clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

TRENDING: Report: Fusion GPS Founder in Contact with State Department Official During 2016 Campaign

Standard time returns Nov. 3.

___

Online:

National Institute of Standards and Technology: http://tinyurl.com/jm8zoum

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Williams, Gallinari lead Clippers past Thunder 118-110
Netanyahu campaign draws accusations of incitement
First lady: Growing ease in official role, but not politics
Trump offers budget with funds for border wall, Space Force
2020 Democrats flock to trendy SXSW festival in Texas
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×