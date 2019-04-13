SECTIONS
Politics US News WJ Wire
Print

Top House Democrat Steps Up Demands for Trump’s Tax Returns

President Donald TrumpTom Brenner / Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump (Tom Brenner / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published April 13, 2019 at 6:39am
Modified April 13, 2019 at 11:28am
Print

A top House Democrat on Saturday ratcheted up his demand for access to President Donald Trump‘s tax returns, telling the IRS that the law clearly gives Congress a right to them. The government’s failure to respond by an April 23 deadline could send the dispute into federal court.

The response by Rep. Richard Neal, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, comes after the Trump administration asked for more time to consider his initial request last week.

Neal had requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

The Massachusetts Democrat argues that a 1920-era law saying the IRS “shall furnish” any tax return requested by Congress “is unambiguous and raises no complicated legal issues” and that the Treasury Department’s objections lack merit.

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton Official Reportedly Leads Efforts in Trying To Remove Kavanaugh from Teaching Gig

The letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is the latest exchange in a tug of war over Trump’s returns, which some argue would give lawmakers far greater insight into the president’s business dealings and potential conflicts of interest as it exercises its oversight role.

Trump declined to provide his tax information as a candidate in 2016 and as president, something party nominees have chosen to do since Richard Nixon started the practice in 1969.

During the campaign, Trump said he wanted to release his returns but said because he was under a routine audit, “I can’t.” After the November midterm elections, Trump said during a news conference that the filings were too complex for people to understand.

Do you think President Trump should release his tax returns?

The issue appears sure to end up in federal court. With an eye to a legal challenge, Neal told Rettig that he has two weeks to respond — by 5 p.m. on April 23.

If Rettig fails to do so, Neal said he will interpret as denying the request, which could pave the way for a court battle. Neal also could seek the returns through a subpoena.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, told Neal this past week that he needs more time to consider the unprecedented demand for Trump’s returns and needs to consult with the Justice Department about it.

Mnuchin accused lawmakers of seeking Trump’s returns for political reasons. But he also acknowledged his “statutory responsibilities” and that he respects congressional oversight.

Some Treasury-watchers observe that Mnuchin’s decision to consult with the Justice Department could suggest that Treasury lawyers believe Neal has a legal right to Trump’s returns.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Sneaks In Funding for Illegal Immigrants with Medicare for All Plan

Neal claimed Saturday that the administration has no right “to question or second guess” his motivations.

Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, has said Democrats will “never” see the returns, “nor should they,” and “they know it.” Mulvaney added that it was “already litigated during the election” and the American people “elected him anyway.”

William Consovoy, whose firm was retained by Trump to represent him on the matter, has written the Treasury’s general counsel and said the congressional request “would set a dangerous precedent” if granted and that the IRS cannot legally divulge the information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







UK police say man held in hospital after embassy car-ramming
Charles Gross, husband to Joyce Carol Oates, dies at 83
Sanders: Sending migrants to sanctuary cities not top choice
New York City mayor tests chilly waters for presidential run
Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg set to make 2020 Democratic run
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×