Top House Democrat Steps Up Demands for Trump’s Tax Returns

A top House Democrat on Saturday ratcheted up his demand for access to President Donald Trump‘s tax returns, telling the IRS that the law clearly gives Congress a right to them. The government’s failure to respond by an April 23 deadline could send the dispute into federal court.

The response by Rep. Richard Neal, the House Ways and Means Committee chairman, comes after the Trump administration asked for more time to consider his initial request last week.

Neal had requested six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns.

The Massachusetts Democrat argues that a 1920-era law saying the IRS “shall furnish” any tax return requested by Congress “is unambiguous and raises no complicated legal issues” and that the Treasury Department’s objections lack merit.

TRENDING: Ex-Clinton Official Reportedly Leads Efforts in Trying To Remove Kavanaugh from Teaching Gig

The letter to IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig is the latest exchange in a tug of war over Trump’s returns, which some argue would give lawmakers far greater insight into the president’s business dealings and potential conflicts of interest as it exercises its oversight role.

Trump declined to provide his tax information as a candidate in 2016 and as president, something party nominees have chosen to do since Richard Nixon started the practice in 1969.

During the campaign, Trump said he wanted to release his returns but said because he was under a routine audit, “I can’t.” After the November midterm elections, Trump said during a news conference that the filings were too complex for people to understand.

Do you think President Trump should release his tax returns? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 4% (6 Votes) 96% (139 Votes)

The issue appears sure to end up in federal court. With an eye to a legal challenge, Neal told Rettig that he has two weeks to respond — by 5 p.m. on April 23.

If Rettig fails to do so, Neal said he will interpret as denying the request, which could pave the way for a court battle. Neal also could seek the returns through a subpoena.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who oversees the IRS, told Neal this past week that he needs more time to consider the unprecedented demand for Trump’s returns and needs to consult with the Justice Department about it.

Mnuchin accused lawmakers of seeking Trump’s returns for political reasons. But he also acknowledged his “statutory responsibilities” and that he respects congressional oversight.

Some Treasury-watchers observe that Mnuchin’s decision to consult with the Justice Department could suggest that Treasury lawyers believe Neal has a legal right to Trump’s returns.

RELATED: Bernie Sanders Sneaks In Funding for Illegal Immigrants with Medicare for All Plan

Neal claimed Saturday that the administration has no right “to question or second guess” his motivations.

Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, has said Democrats will “never” see the returns, “nor should they,” and “they know it.” Mulvaney added that it was “already litigated during the election” and the American people “elected him anyway.”

William Consovoy, whose firm was retained by Trump to represent him on the matter, has written the Treasury’s general counsel and said the congressional request “would set a dangerous precedent” if granted and that the IRS cannot legally divulge the information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.