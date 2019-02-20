SECTIONS
Tortoise feared extinct found on remote Galapagos island

This photo released by the Galapagos National Park, a Chelonoidis phantasticus tortoise rests at Galapagos National Park in Santa Cruz Island, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador, Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. Park rangers and the Galapagos Conservancy found the tortoise, a species that was thought to have become extinct one hundred years ago. (Galapagos National Park via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 3:01pm
LIMA, Peru (AP) — A living member of species of tortoise not seen in more than 110 years and feared to be extinct has been found in a remote part of the Galapagos island of Fernandina.

An adult female Chelonoidis phantasticus, also known as the Fernandina Giant Tortoise, was spotted Sunday by a joint expedition of the Galapagos National Park and the U.S.-based Galapagos Conservancy, Ecuador’s Environment Ministry said in a statement. It said the female is more than 100 years old.

Investigators think there may be more members of the species on the island because of tracks and scat they found. The team took the tortoise to a breeding center for giant tortoises on Santa Cruz Island where it will stay in a specially designed pen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

