SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Tottenham defends fans chanting an offensive term for Jews

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, Chelsea fans watch an English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at the Stamford Bridge ground in London. Gathered with his Chelsea’s directors, Roman Abramovich stopped the football talk to raise deep concerns he wanted them to address at the club and beyond. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 27, 2019 at 5:40am
Modified February 27, 2019 at 7:38am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says only a total clampdown on anti-Semitism would make it reassess club standards on its fans affectionately chanting an offensive term for Jews.

The statement follows Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck telling The Associated Press “the use of the Y-word by Spurs supporters, or by anybody, is wrong.”

Fans of Tottenham, a north London soccer club which has traditionally drawn a large fan base from the Jewish communities, call themselves the “Yid Army.” But Chelsea fans have used the word against Tottenham in chants and the team is now facing UEFA sanctions as a result.

Chelsea will host Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Tottenham says its fans “have never used the term with any offense,” adding that “a reassessment of its use can only occur effectively within the context of a total clampdown on unacceptable anti-Semitism.”

TRENDING: Bongino Blasts AOC over $52K Salary for Staffers: ‘She’s NOT Paying This “Living Wage,” You Are’

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Nigeria’s leader vows ‘full force’ vs. criminals
Nantes files claim at FIFA against Cardiff over Sala deal
Dellacamera, Wagner Fox’s lead team for Women’s World Cup
Romania prosecutor opposed by own govt picked for EU job
EU warns Italy to slash rampant public debt
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×