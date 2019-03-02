SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Tottenham draws 1-1 with Arsenal after Lloris saves penalty

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 7:43am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 8:43am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Hugo Lloris saved a late penalty to secure a 1-1 draw for Tottenham against Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday after Harry Kane had equalized with a spot kick of his own.

Arsenal had a chance to win it in the final minutes when substitute Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was adjudged to have been fouled in the area, but the striker’s weak effort from the spot was pushed away by Lloris.

Aaron Ramsey had put Arsenal ahead in the 16th minute but Kane leveled in the 74th from another disputed penalty after he was pushed down in the box following a free kick. However, replays suggested he was offside when the free kick was taken.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was sent off for a studs-up challenge on Danny Rose in a testy ending to a draw that keeps Tottenham four points ahead of Arsenal in third place.

In a pulsating game, Ramsey struck first after Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez misjudged a long ball up the pitch, allowing Alexandre Lacazette to play the Wales midfielder clear through on goal. Ramsey rounded Lloris before slotting into an empty net for another crucial goal at Wembley, having also scored two FA Cup winners for Arsenal at the stadium. This was his last north London derby before leaving for Juventus in the summer and he was given a standing ovation by the away supporters when he came off for Mesut Ozil in the second half.

TRENDING: Brothers Involved in Jussie Smollett Situation Release Public Statement: ‘Tremendous Regret’

Kane thought he had equalized midway through the first half when he headed in a free kick, but the flag was up for offside that time. Tottenham maintained steady pressure until halftime but Bernd Leno pulled off a stunning double save to deny Christian Eriksen and Moussa Sissoko shortly before the break.

Lacazette then missed a great chance to double Arsenal’s lead shortly after the restart and Spurs maintained a majority of possession until Kane’s equalizer. The England striker calmly sent Leno the wrong way for his ninth goal against Arsenal.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Elie Saab banishes gray skies, channels ’70s in Paris
The Latest: Al-Qaida militants in Syria kill IS suspects
Federer wins Dubai Championships, reaches 100 career titles
Subaru recalls 1.3M vehicles in US for brake light problem
Former Yazidi captives of IS reunite with families in Iraq
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×