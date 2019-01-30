Toyota’s, Nissan’s global sales fall short of Volkswagen’s

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota Motor Corp. says it sold 10.59 million vehicles globally last year, fewer than the 10.83 million delivered by German rival Volkswagen AG.

Also Wednesday, Nissan Motor Co. said its global sales totaled 5.65 million vehicles last year, while Renault SA of France, which owns 43 percent of Nissan, recorded global sales of 3.9 million vehicles.

Nissan owns 34 percent of smaller Japanese rival Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which sold 1.2 million vehicles last year.

That adds up to 10.75 million vehicles, although that is not the official alliance tally.

The numbers released Wednesday underscore intense competition among the automakers.

U.S. automaker General Motors Co. was the No. 1 selling automaker for more than seven decades before losing the title to Toyota in 2008. Its sales have shrunk in recent years.

