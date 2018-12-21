Train slams into bus in Serbia; 5 killed, 26 injured

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A train slammed into a bus carrying mostly high school students on Friday in southern Serbia, killing five people and injuring at least 26, authorities said.

The collision took place around 0630GMT (1:30 a.m. EST) Friday near the city of Nis, police said.

Initially, police said that three people were killed and 22 injured. But authorities later confirmed that two more people died in a hospital and that at least 26 people were injured.

Doctors in Nis said some of the children have life-threatening injuries. Relatives have gathered at the hospital awaiting information.

The Serbian state TV says that the bus was carrying local children to school. A video from the scene shows that the bus was practically cut in half from the impact while the train partly slid off the tracks.

“When I heard a big bang I knew it was bad,” said a witness, Stevan Jocic. “The bus was cut down the middle, passengers inside, all high school kids. It was horrific.”

