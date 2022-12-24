Parler Share
News
A burned-out vehicle marks the spot where a gas tanker exploded under a bridge in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday. A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas exploded, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than 50 others.
A burned-out vehicle marks the spot where a gas tanker exploded under a bridge in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday. A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas exploded, killing at least 8 people and injuring more than 50 others. (Hein Kaiser / AP)

At Least 8 Killed and 50 More Injured as Truck Transporting Liquid Fuel Violently Explodes

 By The Associated Press  December 24, 2022 at 5:27am
A truck carrying liquified petroleum gas exploded Saturday in the South African town of Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, killing at least 8 people and injuring 50 others, officials said.

The top of the truck scraped a low-lying bridge, sparking flames that caused the explosion, according to emergency services officials.

Video footage shared by residents on social media showed the dramatic explosion, with pedestrians running away from the blaze and cars dramatically speeding away. Several houses and vehicles were damaged by the explosion, according to local reports.

The tanker was reportedly delivering gas to the nearby O.R. Tambo Memorial Hospital, where some of the injured were treated. Patients in some units at the hospital had to be evacuated because of the explosion and fire, according to local media reports.

“Walking through here was just a sight of absolute devastation, I have never seen something like this ever before,” local resident Simon Lapping told the local Citizen newspaper. He said he saw the bodies of six adults and two children.

The incident will be investigated, said Tania Campbell, the mayor of Ekurhuleni, the municipality which includes Boksburg.

“The disaster management cluster is on-site assisting the victims of this tragedy and assessing the cause of the accident,” she said.

“On behalf of the city, the office of the executive mayor commits itself to assisting all role-players in ensuring that a comprehensive investigation takes place and those who are liable are brought to book.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation