A person walks to a tent at a homeless encampment in Deschutes National Forest near Bend, Oregon, on Wednesday.
A person walks to a tent at a homeless encampment in Deschutes National Forest near Bend, Oregon, on Wednesday. (Jenny Kane / AP)

Trump Admin to Clear Homeless Encampment That's Blocking a Project Years in the Making

 By The Associated Press  May 1, 2025 at 2:34am
The U.S. Forest Service on Thursday will evict dozens of homeless people living in an encampment in a federal forest in central Oregon.

The federal agency has been working for years on plans to close part of the Deschutes National Forest near Bend for forest restoration and wildfire mitigation. But the number of people living in that part of the forest has grown, after many lost homes during the coronavirus pandemic, said Jesse Rabinowitz, representative for the National Homelessness Law Center.

People who refuse to leave could face one year in jail, $5,000 in fines, or both, Rabinowitz said.

He said it will be the Trump administration’s first significant homeless encampment eviction.

Four people living in the encampment, along with two homeless advocates, filed for a restraining order to stop the closure earlier this month. The claim argued it would cause irreparable harm to more than 100 people who were living there, many of whom have disabilities.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael McShane has yet to issue a written opinion, but the federal court posted on its docket Tuesday that the restraining order was denied, The Bulletin reported.

Up to 200 people were living in the forest several months ago when they were told that the forest area would be closed May 1, Rabinowitz said.

Local homeless advocate and retired attorney Chuck Hemingway, who filed the claims, told the newspaper he estimated 80 people remained there as of Friday, and at least 40 would likely still be there on Thursday.

Chris Daggett, who lives in the forest, told KTVZ this week that his family has been in Bend for several generations and that living in the forest doesn’t make him or anyone else a bad person.

“It’s incredibly difficult to get back on your feet once you’ve been knocked down,” Daggett said. “If they force us out on May 1, we still won’t have anywhere else to go. It’ll just make it even tougher for us to rebuild our lives.”

The Cabin Butte Vegetation Management Project, a wildfire mitigation treatment on some 30,000 acres of the forest, is prompting the closure. The goal of the work is to reduce wildfire risk and restore damaged habitats where development encroaches on natural areas near Bend, Deschutes National Forest officials said in a statement. Recreation sites and trails in that area will be closed through April next year.

Deschutes National Forest representative Kaitlyn Webb told The Oregonian/OregonLive that the government’s goal is “voluntary compliance,” but Forest Service officers and staff will patrol and “enforce the closure and ensure public safety.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




