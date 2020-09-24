Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Admin Comes Down on Iran Over Execution at Center of International Outcry

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran on Sept. 21, 2020, at the State Department in Washington, D.C.Patrick Semansky / Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesSecretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference to announce the Trump administration's restoration of sanctions on Iran on Sept. 21, 2020, at the State Department in Washington, D.C. (Patrick Semansky / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 24, 2020 at 2:24pm
P Share Print

The Trump administration on Thursday hit an Iranian revolutionary court and several judges with sanctions in part for their role in the conviction and execution of a young wrestler.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed the sanctions on two judges with an Iranian court as well as three prisons where he said human rights abuses were rampant.

The sanctions include asset freezes and ban Americans from doing business with the targets.

Pompeo said Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati was being targeted for his involvement in the case of 27-year-old wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed earlier this month despite worldwide appeals for clemency, including from President Donald Trump.

Pompeo called the execution “an unconscionable act” that “must not be in vain.”

TRENDING: Jill Biden's First Husband: I Was Betrayed by the Bidens and I'm Backing Trump

“The United States calls upon all nations to promote accountability for this regime by imposing sanctions like the ones announced today,” Pompeo said.

“Too often, the Iranian regime targets, arrests, and kills the brightest and most promising Iranians, thereby depriving Iran of its greatest asset — the skill and talent of its own people.”

On Sept. 12, Iran executed Afkari despite an international outcry to stop the execution and following Trump’s plea.

Do you approve of these sanctions?

His case had drawn attention after a social media campaign portrayed him and his brothers, who remain in prison, as victims who were targeted because they participated in protests against Iran’s Shiite theocracy in 2018.

Authorities accused Afkari of fatally stabbing a water supply company employee in the southern city of Shiraz amid the unrest.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Portland Rioters Attack Police Building, Numerous Arrests Made
Stabbings Carried Out at Site of Infamous Charlie Hebdo Attack
New Report Pulls Back Curtain on Sickening Chinese Concentration Camps
Even Top Democrats Are Worried About Biden's Lethargic Campaign
'We're With You': Pence, Ivanka Make Surprise Stop at Business Reduced to Rubble in Riots
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×