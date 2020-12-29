Login
Trump Admin Comes Out on Top as Court OKs Rule Mandating Health Care Price Transparency

A doctor speaks to a patient in this stock image.David Sacks / Getty ImagesA doctor speaks to a patient in this stock image. (David Sacks / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 29, 2020 at 3:45pm
A federal judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of the Trump administration’s plan to require hospitals and insurers to disclose the actual prices for common tests and procedures.

The White House praised the decision to reject the American Hospital Association’s challenge to the plan.

The rule mandating that hospitals disclose their privately negotiated charges with commercial health insurers is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

“This transformative hospital price transparency rule has been fought at every step by the swamp and defenders of the status [quo],” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

She said the court ruling shows that President Donald Trump will not bow to special interests “who would prefer to keep patients in the dark.”

Melinda Hatton, general counsel for the American Hospital Association, said the AHA is disappointed with the ruling.

“The AHA continues to believe that the disclosure of privately negotiated rates does nothing to help patients understand what they will actually pay for treatment and will create widespread confusion for them,” Hatton said in a statement.

The hospital association has urged presumptive president-elect Joe Biden to review the rule.

Do you support this Trump administration rule?

The industry argues that forcing the disclosure of prices negotiated between hospitals and insurers amounts to coercion.

The Trump administration rule would require that hospitals:

— Publish in a consumer-friendly manner negotiated rates for the 300 most common services that can be scheduled in advance, such as a knee replacement or an MRI scan. Hospitals would have to disclose what they’d be willing to accept if the patient pays cash.

— Publish all their charges in a format that can be read on the internet by other computer systems. This would allow web developers and consumer groups to come up with tools that patients and their families can use.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







