Trump Admin Forced To Bring Back Obama-Era Program Shielding 650,000 Illegal Aliens

In this June 18, 2020, file photo, students protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP, FileIn this June 18, 2020, file photo, students protected from deportation by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program gather in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published December 7, 2020 at 5:39pm
The Trump administration said Monday that it fully restored the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that shields hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants from deportation, complying with a federal judge’s order.

The Department of Homeland Security posted on its website that it is accepting new applications, petitions for two-year renewals and requests for permission to temporarily leave the U.S.

The department said it “may seek relief from the order,” suggesting that its concession to the court order may be short-lived if its legal efforts succeed.

President Donald Trump ended DACA in September 2017, arguing that the program is unconstitutional.

After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June that Trump violated federal law in how he ended the program, Chad Wolf, the acting Homeland Security secretary, said the administration would study its options and, until then, wouldn’t accept new applications and would grant renewals for one year instead two.

TRENDING: Biden Chooses Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for Key Position

DACA protects about 650,000 illegal aliens from deportation and makes them eligible for work permits.

Monday’s announcement came hours before a deadline set by District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in the Eastern District of New York for the administration to post public notice that it would accept applications.

Do you approve of the DACA program?

The program was started in 2012 during the Obama administration. It allows certain immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children to work and be exempt from deportation, though it does not confer legal status on recipients.

Joe Biden has pledged to reinstate DACA, but permanent legal status and a path to citizenship would require congressional approval.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
