Trump Admin To Limit Visas, Protect American Jobs Amid Shutdown Layoffs

Department of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Sept. 24, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.Joshua Roberts / Pool / APDepartment of Homeland Security Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on Sept. 24, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Joshua Roberts / Pool / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 6, 2020 at 11:19am
The Trump administration announced plans on Tuesday to sharply limit visas issued to skilled workers from overseas, a move officials said was a priority amid job losses caused by the economic shutdown.

Department of Homeland Security and Department of Labor officials said new rules on who can obtain the visas and how much they should be paid would be released soon to restrict the use of what’s known as the H-1B program.

Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli said DHS estimates that about one-third of applicants would be denied under new rules that include limits on the number of specialty occupations open to H-1B holders and requirements that employers pay higher wages under the program.

President Donald Trump in July issued an order temporarily suspending the H-1B program until the end of the year.

Cuccinelli and Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella said the program has been abused to allow companies to displace American workers with less expensive employees from overseas.

“U.S. workers are being ousted from good paying, middle-class jobs and replaced with non-U.S. workers,” Pizzella said. “It has also caused U.S. wages in some instances to stagnate. That is wrong.”

The H-1B program was created under President George H.W. Bush to help companies fill specialized jobs as the tech sector began to boom and it was harder to find qualified workers.

The U.S. can issue up to 85,000 H-1B visas per year for jobs such as computer programmers, accountants, architects and database administrators. They are typically issued for an initial period of three years and can be renewed.

People from India and China make up the majority of the estimated 500,000 H-1B visa holders in the U.S.

Officials said the new rules would be published in the Federal Register this week for public comments before they take effect.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
