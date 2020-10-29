Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Admin Makes Health Care Price Transparency the Law of the Land

In this Aug. 23, 2020, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks in the White House in Washington, D.C.Alex Brandon / AP, FileIn this Aug. 23, 2020, file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks in the White House in Washington, D.C. (Alex Brandon / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published October 29, 2020 at 5:15am
P Share Print

Trying to pull back the veil on health care costs to encourage competition, the Trump administration on Thursday finalized a requirement for insurers to tell consumers up front the actual prices for common tests and procedures.

Administration officials argued the goal of price transparency transcends political partisanship.

“It will be impossible to walk backwards on this,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said.

“How do you fight transparency on prices? How do you actually articulate the argument that you should conceal what something costs from the person trying to purchase it?”

The new rules are being issued jointly by HHS, the Labor Department and the Treasury, which share jurisdiction over health insurance plans. They would:

TRENDING: Senate Committee Insider Makes Stunning Announcement on Biden Whistleblower Materials

— Starting in 2022, require insurers to make available data files on the costs of various procedures, allowing technology companies to design apps that let patients see costs not only under their own plan but other insurers’ plans as well.

— Starting in 2023, require insurers to make available to their policyholders cost-sharing details on 500 specific services, medical equipment and other items, as called for by the government.

— Starting in 2024, require insurers to make cost-sharing information available on all the services and goods they cover.

Patients would be able to see the negotiated rate between their doctor and the insurer, as well as an out-of-pocket cost estimate for procedures, drugs, durable medical equipment and any other item or service they may need.

Do you think health care costs should be disclosed up front?

The information would be available ahead of time, enabling an informed decision.

Currently, most patients find out what they owe after they get back from the hospital and receive their “explanation of benefits” statement.

“We need to keep pricing on the front end, not the back end,” Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, said.

“We have seen in every single industry that when this information is provided to consumers, it creates a new era of consumerism.”

Verma said administration officials have been working to foster price disclosure since 2017, soon after President Donald Trump came into office.

RELATED: Justice Department Zeroes In On Cuomo's COVID Cover-Up

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Orthodox Priest Shot in France Days After Islamist Church Attack
Dozens of Undelivered Mail-In Ballots Found Sitting in Swing State Post Office
Actor Sir Sean Connery Dead at Age 90
American Hostage Rescued in Late-Night SEAL Team 6 Raid
Tensions Boil Over in Aftermath of Police Shooting Near Epicenter of Violent Rioting
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×