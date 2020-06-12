The Trump administration on Friday finalized a regulation that overturns Obama-era policies on health care for transgender people.

The policy shift defines gender as a person’s biological sex.

The Obama regulation defined gender as a person’s internal sense of being male, female, neither or a combination.

Under the Obama-era federal rule, a hospital could be required to perform gender-transition procedures such as hysterectomies.

The rule was meant to carry out the anti-discrimination section of the Affordable Care Act, which bars sex discrimination in health care.

TRENDING: As Radicals Plan Tennessee Autonomous Zone, Governor Warns That Lawlessness 'Will Not Be Tolerated'

LGBT groups say explicit protections are needed for people seeking sex-reassignment treatment and for transgender people who need medical care for common conditions.

Women’s groups say the new regulations also restrict access to abortion.

“No one should fear being turned away by a medical provider because of who they are or the personal health decisions they have made,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center.

The ACLU has said it would sue to overturn the new rule.

Do you agree with the new policy? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (4877 Votes) 2% (91 Votes)

Roger Severino, head of the Health and Human Services Department unit that enforces civil rights laws, has said transgender people continue to be protected by other statutes that bar discrimination in health care on account of race, color, national origin, age, disability and other factors.

The proposed new rule would also affect the notices that patients get in multiple languages about their rights to translation services.

Such notices often come with insurer “explanation of benefits” forms.

The Trump administration says the notice requirement has become a needless burden on health care providers, requiring billions of paper notices to be mailed annually at an estimated five-year cost of $3.2 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.