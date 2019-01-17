Trump administration proposes higher ‘Obamacare’ premiums

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration says it’s considering changes that would lead to a modest premium increase next year under the Affordable Care Act, the Obama-era health law the president unsuccessfully tried to repeal.

The roughly 1 percent increase would come in a presidential election year, sure to hand Democrats more fodder for their argument that the administration is trying to “sabotage” coverage for millions of people.

Details were in a 300-page proposed regulation released Thursday afternoon by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The agency said the reason for the change is to improve the accuracy of a formula used to calculate subsidies that help people pay their premiums.

The administration is also proposing to require insurers that cover abortion to also offer a “mirror” plan that does not.

