Trump Administration Rejects Subpoena for Tax Returns

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies about the budget during a Financial Services and General Government subcommittee hearing, Wednesday May 15, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington.Jacquelyn Martin / APTreasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin testifies about the budget during a Financial Services and General Government subcommittee hearing, Wednesday May 15, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin / AP)

By AP Reports
Published May 17, 2019 at 1:22pm
Modified May 18, 2019 at 11:06am
The Trump administration on Friday missed another deadline to produce President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

A top House Democrat said he expects to take the administration to court as early as next week over the matter.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a letter that he will not comply with a subpoena from House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal for six years of Trump’s tax returns because the request “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose.”

Mnuchin’s rejection of the subpoena had been expected. Earlier Friday, Neal had said, “We will likely proceed to court as quickly as next week.”

Asked if he might seek to hold Mnuchin in contempt of Congress for his refusal to supply the tax returns, Neal said, “I don’t see that right now as an option. I think that the better option for us is to proceed with a court case.”

Democrats are seeking Trump’s tax returns under a 1924 law that directs the IRS to furnish such information when requested to the chairs of Congress’ tax-writing committees.

In a statement Friday after Mnuchin’s decision was announced, Neal said that the law “does not allow for discretion as to whether to comply with a request for tax returns and return information.”

In his statement, Neal said he would consult with committee lawyers “on how best to enforce the subpoenas moving forward.”

In a tweet on May 10, Trump said that he had won the presidency in 2016 “partially based on no Tax Returns while I am under audit (which I still am), and the voters didn’t care. Now the Radical Left Democrats want to again relitigate the matter. Make it part of the 2020 Election!”

When he issued the subpoena last week, Neal said he was seeking six years of Trump’s personal and business tax returns to aid a committee investigation into whether the IRS is doing its job properly to audit a sitting president and whether the law governing such audits needs to be strengthened.

In his letter Friday saying he would not comply with the subpoena, Mnuchin said he had consulted with the Justice Department and had been advised that he was not authorized to turn over the tax returns because Neal’s request did not represent a legitimate congressional purpose.

Mnuchin said that while he will not turn over Trump’s tax returns, he has offered to work with the congressional panel “to accommodate its stated interest in understanding how the IRS audits and enforces the federal tax laws against a president” by providing the committee with information on the mandatory audit process for presidential returns.

The fight with Congress over Trump’s tax returns is one of a number of battles House Democrats are having with the administration over the release of information.

The House Judiciary Committee has voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt and is fighting to obtain an unredacted report prepared by special counsel Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
