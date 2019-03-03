SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump adviser says no deal doesn’t mean summit was a failure

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi. Trump said he walked away from his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un because Kim demanded the U.S. lift all of its sanctions, a claim that North Korea's delegation called a rare news conference in the middle of the night to deny. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 6:30am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nuclear summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (gihm jung oon) ended without a deal, but the White House national security adviser says he doesn’t consider that outcome to have been a failure.

John Bolton says Trump’s inability to persuade the North to eliminate its nuclear arsenal on terms acceptable to the United States should be seen as “a success, defined as the president protecting and advancing American national interests.”

Bolton tells CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the main issue was whether North Korea was prepared to accept what Trump called “the big deal” — meaning denuclearizing.

Trump has said Kim insisted the U.S. lift all sanctions without the North fully committing to eliminate its arsenal. The North has said it had demanded only partial relief.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump adviser says no deal doesn’t mean summit was a failure
Hungary’s Orban: European party opponents ‘useful idiots’
Italy’s fractious opposition Democrats vote for a leader
Autoworker upheaval: Families split, children left behind
Israel bans senior Islamic clerk from entering Aqsa Mosque
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×